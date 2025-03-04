© 2025 WKU Public Radio
LifeWorks for Autism launching a commuter option to reach more adults on the spectrum

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published March 4, 2025 at 5:12 PM CST
LifeWorks for Autism

A Bowling Green-based non-profit that serves adults on the autism spectrum is expanding to serve more residents of southern Kentucky.

LifeWorks for Autism opened in 2020 and offers a two-year residential program for individuals with autism to learn how to become employable and live independently.

Now, the non-profit is hosting a commuter program called On-The-Go, which is open to those who can commute to Bowling Green Monday-Friday.

Program Director Hendrix Brakefield says On-The-Go will offer the same curriculum as the residential program that includes of range of skill sets from cooking and budgeting to renting an apartment and building a resume.

LifeWorks for Autism

“There’s no reason the ASD population should be relegated to a life of dependence or lacking employment and we try to push that boundary every single day," Brakefield said.

Brakefield added nearly 90% of LifeWorks graduates are employed, far surpassing the national average of 15%.

LifeWorks for Autism, formerly known as LifeWorks at WKU, serves adults primarily ages 21-30. While some of its participants have gone through the Kelly Autism Program at WKU, it’s open to any adult on the autism spectrum.

Enrollment is underway now for the On-The-Go commuter program that will begin in September.
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
