LifeWorks for Autism launching a commuter option to reach more adults on the spectrum

A Bowling Green-based non-profit that serves adults on the autism spectrum is expanding to serve more residents of southern Kentucky.

LifeWorks for Autism opened in 2020 and offers a two-year residential program for individuals with autism to learn how to become employable and live independently.

Now, the non-profit is hosting a commuter program called On-The-Go, which is open to those who can commute to Bowling Green Monday-Friday.

Program Director Hendrix Brakefield says On-The-Go will offer the same curriculum as the residential program that includes of range of skill sets from cooking and budgeting to renting an apartment and building a resume.

LifeWorks for Autism

“There’s no reason the ASD population should be relegated to a life of dependence or lacking employment and we try to push that boundary every single day," Brakefield said.

Brakefield added nearly 90% of LifeWorks graduates are employed, far surpassing the national average of 15%.

LifeWorks for Autism, formerly known as LifeWorks at WKU, serves adults primarily ages 21-30. While some of its participants have gone through the Kelly Autism Program at WKU, it’s open to any adult on the autism spectrum.

Enrollment is underway now for the On-The-Go commuter program that will begin in September.