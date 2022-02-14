-
So far two Democrats are running for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District seat with long-time Rep. John Yarmuth announcing he won’t run for reelection…
A Democratic state lawmaker has filed a bill to require public middle and high schools to teach the history of racism in the country.Louisville Rep.…
State Representative Attica Scott announced Wednesday she plans to challenge veteran Democratic lawmaker U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth for his seat in…
State Rep. Attica Scott is suing several Louisville Metro Police officers. She’s joined in the suit by her daughter, Ashanti Scott, and Louisville…
Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott is calling on the U.S. attorney general to investigate the killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metro Police.Scott, a…
The Kentucky legislature is moving forward with a Republican-sponsored proposal to limit no-knock search warrants and not a Democratic bill favored by…
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell dropped felony rioting charges against state Rep. Attica Scott and 17 other protesters who were arrested two…
State Rep. Attica Scott was released from jail Friday morning after being arrested by Louisville police on felony rioting charges Thursday night.In an…
State Rep. Attica Scott, her daughter Ashanti and at least 17 other protesters were arrested Thursday night on Fourth Street during a standoff of sorts…