-
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order allowing student-athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness.The move will allow players to…
-
WKU's L.T. Smith Stadium is the scene for Kentucky's six high school football championships that will be decided Friday and Saturday.Here is the schedule…
-
John Hardin High School defensive tackle Matt Elam received news this week that he is the winner of the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the top high…
-
The latest WKU men's basketball player will add some international flair to the roster.Ben Lawson, a 6’11’’ forward, will have four years of eligibility…
-
The Kentucky Wildcats are making it clear they want pay-back for last year’s football loss to the WKU Hilltoppers. Several UK players talked about the…