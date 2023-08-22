During heatwave, Bowling Green high schools are taking steps to keep student-athletes safe

Athletic directors, coaches, and trainers are taking steps to keep student-athletes safe as southcentral Kentucky continues to endure an extreme heatwave . Several high schools have postponed or canceled outdoor contests this week due to high temperatures. Outdoor practices have also been canceled or moved to later in the day when weather is cooler.

Calvin Head, athletic director at Bowling Green High School, said schools are not taking the extreme weather lightly.

“Safety of the kids is first,” Head said. “Parents are entrusting us with a big-time investment, which is their child, and it's our job to protect that investment. When we start to talk about the health and safety and welfare of kids it is our job to put them first.”

Kentucky high schools require coaches to complete annual training on emergency action plans and procedures in response to extreme heat. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association mandates coaches must conduct a heat index reading multiple times during practices or games and stop contests immediately if it exceeds 104 degrees. If the heat index exceeds 90 degrees coaches are required to offer mandatory water breaks every 30 minutes for 10 minutes at a time. An automated external defibrillator is also required to be on hand for athletic events should an emergency arise.

According to Head, coaches and school staff are keeping the best interest of the student-athletes in mind during the sweltering heat.

“I think across the state, there’s been a huge focus on emergency action plans and making sure that we follow through,” Head said. “And I think Athletic directors and coached are well aware of the risks and I think everyone is doing their due diligence in making sure they are not putting their kids in harm's way, especially with this heat like this.”

Coaches have been encouraged to urge student-athletes to rest and recover when not competing in practice or games, stay out of the heat during peak temperatures, stay hydrated throughout the day, and maintain a consistent sleeping schedule.

For Head, any coach or spectator that maintains the mindset that athletes need to “suck it up” when training in the heat, is wrong and put athletes at risk.

“So there is no such thing as pushing through, there is no such thing as being tough those guidelines are in place for a reason,” Head said.” “Medical professionals have told us it is not safe to do any kind of physical exertion when the heat index is over 104, so we have to trust their research and comply.”

