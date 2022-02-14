-
The mother of the woman former Barren County lawmaker Steve Nunn was convicted of killing has settled a lawsuit against the gated community in Lexington…
Facing a team of attorneys, imprisoned former Barren County lawmaker Steve Nunn apologized to the family of the ex-fiancee he was convicted of killing but…
A former Barren County lawmaker has been ordered to answer questions about the shooting death of a woman that landed him in prison for life.Fayette County…
A judge has declined to dismiss a gated residential community in Lexington from a lawsuit over the death of Amanda Ross, who was gunned down outside her…
The lawyer who has represented former Kentucky state lawmaker Steve Nunn since 2009 has withdrawn as his counsel. The Lexington herald-Leader reports…