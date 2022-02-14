-
In the world's bourbon capital, an effort to eliminate a quota system limiting the number of liquor licenses is getting strong pushback from some Kentucky…
-
Alcohol regulators in Kentucky have filed a proposal that would repeal rules limiting the number of licenses available for retail package liquor stores…
-
The economic potency of bourbon is getting stronger with age, increasing its impact on Kentucky by $1 billion in the past two years as demand for American…
-
Bardstown Bourbon Co. has announced the first partnership in its collaborative distilling program.The company says Western Spirits Beverage Co. will work…
-
Voters in Allen County have voted down legal alcohol sales.Media outlets report that in a countywide vote Tuesday, 2,908 voters chose to keep Allen County…
-
Kentucky's whiskey makers are toasting a new milestone in bourbon tourism.The Kentucky Distillers' Association says more than one million guests visited…
-
Voters in three area counties said no to alcohol sales in special elections Tuesday, while one Ohio County town bucked the trend by voting yes.Allen…
-
Polls will be open in two Kentucky counties tomorrow. Voters in Allen County will decide whether to allow alcohol sales. Supporters say doing so would…
-
Two western Kentucky communities have voted in favor of allowing alcohol sales, while residents in an eastern Kentucky county struck down a similar…
-
Voters in Hartford will be the next Ohio County community to decide whether to allow alcohol sales.The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports the city's…