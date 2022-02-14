-
An agreement is in place between Kentucky and the federal government that aims to make hemp seed importing a more seamless process. Agriculture…
A 250-pound shipment of hemp seeds detained by federal officials for two weeks has been delivered to Kentucky's Agriculture Department.The seeds that…
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner James Comer says the state's first hemp crop in decades will be planted next month.Comer said Tuesday he expects hemp…
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner James Comer says an increasing number of state legislators are lining up in support of legalizing the growing of hemp as…