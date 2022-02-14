-
Born Gloria Jean Watkins, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky bell hooks is considered to be amongst the top tier scholars of cultural, structural, and racism critics.
Georgia, Bessie Jones is the conduit of Traditional Black expression. Her life of teaching, service and singing lead her to be the lead singer of the Georgia Sea Island singer who dazzled audiences with the sound of the Gullah traditions.
Black History Month, also known as African American History Month was the brainchild of Carter G. Woodson an author, journalist, and historian, in 1925.
Ebony Marshman has an exhibition coming up called The Interludes: An Installation of Inner[re]visions from February 11, 2022 to March 27, 2022
The Caney-Fork Rosenwald School in Allen County was established by the investment of Julius Rosenwald, a philanthropist, the president of Sears, Roebuck, and Company, and $1,500 in tax donations. Though the history of the grounds begins well before the Rosenwald school fund and its inception, however, both its humble beginnings and the creation of the school play significant roles in the value of the eight-acre location and black history of Allen County, Kentucky.
In the first issue of the African American Folklorist printed and distributed the Black History month of 2020, I wrote an article called, “The Copper-Colored Races - Why aren’t Black Indians Part of Black History Month.” The thesis was, with the importance of the celebration founded by Carter G. Woodson, it seemed the same cast of characters were always being celebrated in recent decades, considering there is a group of black folk, that truly would be considered Black American, or even American Black that is rarely mentioned in the celebration of Black History Month. They are called “The Copper Colored People.”
