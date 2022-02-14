-
After a nasty primary election, Democratic candidate for governor Andy Beshear campaigned with his former rival Adam Edelen at an event in Louisville on…
With one week until the primary election, Kentucky’s Democratic candidates for governor made their pitches for why they should be their party’s nominee…
A record number of Kentucky residents are registered to vote in the May 21 primary election. The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office reports that…
Adam Edelen is doing something most Democrats running for statewide office in Kentucky have avoided: running as a progressive. He wants Kentucky to invest…
Democrat Adam Edelen says he’s running for governor to bring 21st century leadership to Kentucky. The solar energy entrepreneur and former state auditor…
Kentucky’s Democratic candidates for governor participated in the first televised debate of the campaign season Wednesday night. They argued over issues…
With about a month to go before Kentucky’s primary elections, all three major Democratic candidates for governor appeared together on stage for the first…
Democrat Adam Edelen said that if he is elected governor of Kentucky, he’ll push to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.Edelen said…
There was no need for Democrat Adam Edelen to share the spotlight at the Black Votes Matter forum in Louisville Thursday because none of the other major…
One of Kentucky’s Democratic candidates for governor will lay out his vision for the state before an audience in Bowling Green on Friday evening. Adam…