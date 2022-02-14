-
A bill banning newly elected Kentucky constables from exercising police powers passed out of a Kentucky House committee Wednesday. Constables have a long history of controversy in Kentucky, including questionable arrests, dangerous high-speed chases and criminal charges of their own.
-
Advocates rallied for LGBTQ rights at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, calling for lawmakers to stop advancing bills that would ban trans girls from participating in girls sports.
-
The amount of time Kentuckians could collect jobless benefits would be cut under a bill that passed out of the state House of Representatives last week.
-
A committee of state lawmakers moved forward a bill that would prevent transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams in K-12 schools. The measure,…
-
Kentuckians who have some serious mental illnesses won’t be subject to the death penalty under a bill that passed out of the state House of…
-
Kentucky college athletes would be able to profit off their name, image and likeness under a bill that advanced in the state legislature on…
-
Kentuckians would get some relief from surging car taxes under a bill that advanced in the Legislature on Tuesday.Vehicle property taxes are set at the…
-
The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly is about one third of the way through its session and the House has already passed a state budget bill which usually…
-
Amid a nationwide backlash against school curriculum that centers marginalized voices, Senate Education Committee Chair Max Wise filed a bill Thursday…
-
People in custody and awaiting trial in Kentucky would have the right to a release hearing after spending three to six months in jail under a bill…