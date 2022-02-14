2019 Kentucky General Assembly

-
Kentucky’s attorney general has joined Indiana, Tennessee, and 15 other states in urging a federal appeals court to uphold an Ohio law that bans abortions…
-
Preparing to assume the Kentucky governor's post after his election showdown with incumbent Matt Bevin, Democrat Andy Beshear faces perhaps an even bigger…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin has vetoed a bill that would have provided some financial relief to regional universities and agencies like local health departments that…
-
The American Lung Association and other health advocates will gather in Frankfort on Thursday in hopes of rescuing legislation that would make all of…
-
Kentucky’s attorney general is being asked to investigate a recount for a disputed seat in the state House of Representatives. Democrat Jim Glenn won the…
-
Kentucky has one of the nation’s fastest-growing organ donor registries, but a change in driver’s license rules could hamper that growth. Most organ…
-
An eastern Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban women from receiving abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which takes place as…
-
Kayden is an energetic five year old—though he’ll tell you he’s actually five-and-a-half. He lives in Russellville with his sister, Kaleigh, their…