2019 Gubernatorial Race

-
After a nasty primary election, Democratic candidate for governor Andy Beshear campaigned with his former rival Adam Edelen at an event in Louisville on…
-
Voters in Kentucky are casting ballots in a primary that will deliver an initial verdict on the job performance of Gov. Matt Bevin.The ally of President…
-
Kentucky’s candidates for governor are in the home stretch of their campaigns ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. Democrat Rocky Adkins was pressing the…
-
Democrat Adam Edelen says he’s running for governor to bring 21st century leadership to Kentucky. The solar energy entrepreneur and former state auditor…
-
There was no need for Democrat Adam Edelen to share the spotlight at the Black Votes Matter forum in Louisville Thursday because none of the other major…
-
One of Kentucky’s Democratic candidates for governor will lay out his vision for the state before an audience in Bowling Green on Friday evening. Adam…
-
Gov. Matt Bevin spent much of his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address praising the Republican-led legislature for passing measures like so-called…
-
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says she won’t run for governor or any other statewide office this year.In a statement released…
-
Kentucky's Republican primary for governor is shaping up to be a three-man race. William Woods of Grant County filed paperwork with the Secretary of…
-
A new state lawmaker from eastern Kentucky has become the first Republican to formally launch a campaign for governor as speculation continues over…