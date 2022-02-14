2018 Fancy Farm

-
Teachers got a lot of love from speakers during the Fancy Farm political speaking event.U.S. Congressman James Comer made a point to thank teachers who…
-
Retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North was greeted with a standing applause welcome at a Republican rally Friday night at a rally at Murray State…
-
Survivors of gun violence in west Kentucky led protests against the Friday visit of National Rifle Association leader Oliver North to a Republican rally…
-
The annual Fancy Farm political speaking event takes place this weekend, signaling the unofficial kickoff of the fall election season in Kentucky.The…