-
In one of the most powerful moments at the Democratic National Convention, a Muslim father of a fallen U.S. soldier took the stage with his wife beside…
-
Hillary Clinton accepted her party's nomination on Thursday, completing the field for an American political campaign without historical precedent.Clinton,…
-
The third night of the 2016 Democratic Convention scaled several major peaks: President Obama gave, perhaps, the best-written oration of his career. Vice…
-
Democratic Party officials are still trying to unify support behind presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as supporters of former candidate Bernie Standers…
-
The Tuesday night session of the Democratic convention was really three events, each with its own atmosphere and impact, but all contributing to a single…
-
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has portrayed Donald Trump as "an unsteady, unqualified bully" while offering insights about Hillary…
-
In another effort to tamp down on discord at the Democratic National Convention, Bernie Sanders will officially nominate his former rival Hillary Clinton…
-
Kentucky’s Secretary of State says Americans can expect a big contrast between this week’s Democratic National Convention and last week’s Republican…
-
If there was ever a time to show party unity, this would be it. This week's Democratic Convention is supposed to be about showing a party standing behind…
-
Hillary Clinton will break the penultimate glass ceiling this week — becoming the first female nominee of a major American political party.It's a historic…