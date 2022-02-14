2015 Election

-
Republican gubernatorial nominee Matt Bevin is urging Kentuckians to "vote your values and not your party" as he makes his final pitch ahead of Tuesday's…
-
Attorney General and Democratic candidate for governor Jack Conway released his education plan in Louisville Tuesday.In it, Conway continues his push for…
-
Republican candidate for governor Matt Bevin won’t say whether he plans to attend a private meeting hosted by the Kentucky Coal Association and…
-
The Kentucky Coal Association is under fire for again planning a closed-door meeting with the state’s leading gubernatorial candidates.KCA President Bill…
-
Kentucky’s Republican nominee for governor is pledging to defund Planned Parenthood operations in the state if he’s elected.Matt Bevin’s campaign issued a…
-
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jack Conway and Republican rival Matt Bevin once again clashed over the expansion of Kentucky's Medicaid system and…
-
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell will headline a Republican fundraising event in late August for gubernatorial candidate Matt Bevin, who last year launched a…
-
Campaign finance records filed last week reveal a late burst of six-figure donations to James Comer in his unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination…
-
The Warren County Clerk predicts her office will complete Thursday’s recanvass in about one hour.Lynette Yates doesn’t believe there will be great changes…
-
State Representative Richard Heath of Mayfield will seek a recanvass after narrowly losing his bid for theRepublican nomination for agriculture…