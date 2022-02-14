2014 Kentucky General Assembly

-
One of the nation’s leading producers of chicken, pork and beef products for customers around the globe announced on Thursday that it’s expanding with a…
State Representative Jim Glenn of Owensboro is one of 29 Democratic incumbents trying to hang on to his seat as Republicans work to seize control the…
State lawmakers will return to Frankfort on January 6th following the November elections for a legisltive sessionn that will last 30 legislative…
Amid a $91 million state revenue shortfall, the Kentucky legislature’s Government Contract Review Committee approved $1.3 billion worth of contracts this…
The $20 billion budget passed by Kentucky lawmakers underfunds teachers’ pensions, giving the system hundreds of millions of dollars less than requested…
Kentucky public school students won't have to cancel their summer vacation after state legislators agreed to relax school attendance laws following an…
The Kentucky Senate by a vote of 25-2 has passed a $20 billion, two-year state budget that differs from the House-passed plan on some key points. Eleven…
The sponsor of a bill that would ban smoking in public places and some private businesses in Kentucky says House Democratic leadership has killed the…
A bill that would modify student assessments in Kentucky public schools has unanimously cleared a House committee.The measure would permit schools under…
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul will make an appearance Wednesday before a state Senate committee to support a proposed constitutional amendment that would restore…