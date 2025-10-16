Pints for Public Media
A benefit concert on 11/22/25 at White Squirrel Brewery in Bowling Green, KY in support of WKU Public Media.
Join us at White Squirrel Brewery on November 22nd as we celebrate music, public media, and more!
Located at 302 State Street in Bowling Green, KY, White Squirrel Brewery is a pet friendly establishment and all ages are welcome.
Featured Bands
Back Room:
11:30am BGRBA House Band
12:30pm Bueler's Day Off
2:00pm Michael Gough
3:15pm Fat Box
4:30pm Mighty Fig Tones
5:30pm Ernie Small Blues Band
6:30pm Bad Navigator
7:30pm Tyrone Dunn
8:30pm Marmalade
Tasting Room:
12:00pm Lowland Riders
1:00pm Nathan Blake Lynn
2:00pm Mt Victor Revue
3:00pm Leslie Meng
4:00pm Norm Stannard
5:00pm Jane Pearl
6:00pm Jay Rin
7:00pm Mark Whitley