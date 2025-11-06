Search underway amid rubble of UPS plane crash that killed 12 in Louisville

Federal and local agencies continue to sift through the wreckage of the UPS plane crash in Louisville that killed at least 12 people, including three crewmembers. Nine people are still unaccounted for, according to Mayor Craig Greenberg. The identities of the victims have yet to be released.

“If you do the math, we may have identified, we may have located all of the victims,” Greenberg said. “There may be more that have not yet been reported. And so I would ask if there are families that are still out there that are wondering about someone who may be missing, please call immediately.”

Louisville Metro Emergency Services Executive Director Jody Meiman said the scene is contained and urban search and rescue teams are beginning the next phase of their operation, which includes sifting deeper through the rubble. Meiman said they will continue this work “until we can completely confirm that we’ve got all the victims located."

Meiman said the fire is completely contained, although some hot spots could still flare up because certain components need to remain where they are for the sake of the investigation.

Loading...

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is now using two of its three runways — an improvement from yesterday. However, the airport, alongside 39 others across the country, may be hit once again with another capacity reduction should the government shutdown continue through Friday.

UPS announced that operations at Worldport resumed Wednesday evening and its goal was to return to a “normal cadence” with flights coming and going Thursday morning.

The NTSB is set to give another update on the status of their investigation Thursday afternoon. The Teamsters Local 89 is holding a candlelight vigil Thursday at 5 p.m. for those “lost, injured or affected” by the catastrophic crash. It will be open to the public.

Several federal agencies are involved with the investigation, which the National Transportation Safety Board is leading. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also involved, according to Greenberg and Meiman.