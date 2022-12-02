Zack CarreonReporter, Cincinnati Public Radio
Zack Carreon earned his bachelor's degree in media production from Bowling Green State University. Before joining Cincinnati Public Radio, he was a content editor and photojournalist at WTOL 11 News in Toledo. Zack enjoys long hikes, collecting vinyl records, and watching his hometown team the Cleveland Browns.
The Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport will become the state's first and only detention facility exclusively for girls, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.