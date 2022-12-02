© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Zack Carreon

Reporter, Cincinnati Public Radio

Zack Carreon earned his bachelor's degree in media production from Bowling Green State University. Before joining Cincinnati Public Radio, he was a content editor and photojournalist at WTOL 11 News in Toledo. Zack enjoys long hikes, collecting vinyl records, and watching his hometown team the Cleveland Browns.