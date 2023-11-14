R.G. Dunlop is an award-winning member of LPM's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting team. His work has exposed government corruption and resulted in numerous reforms.

In a 35-year career at the Courier-Journal, R.G. served as Eastern Kentucky bureau chief, Legal Affairs reporter, City Editor and State Enterprise Reporter. He is Peabody Award winner, a three-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and was twice a member of teams that won George Polk Awards.