How to relieve the stress that comes with time anxiety

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Chris Guillebeau, the New York Times bestselling author of “Time Anxiety: The Illusion of Urgency and a Better Way to Live” about practical ways you can relieve stress around time in your life.

Whether you are feeling stress over how to complete daily tasks or feeling like you haven’t accomplished enough in your life, Guillebeau shares some tips and tricks to alleviate worries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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