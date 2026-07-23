What's behind the U.S.-Saudi Arabia nuclear deal?

President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Thursday that a nuclear deal signed with Saudi Arabia now hinges on the kingdom’s willingness to normalize relations with Israel.

The landmark nuclear agreement would allow American companies to run commercial nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabi and supply nuclear reactors and fuel.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss the deal and how renewed tensions between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia could widen the scope of the Iran war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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