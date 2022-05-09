2022 Pulitzer Prizes in arts and letters go to Fat Ham and The Netenyahus
They're the most prestigious awards in America, not just for journalists, but historians, novelists, poets, playwrights, non-fiction writers and composers.
The 2022 Pulitzers were awarded in the following arts and letters categories:
Biography: the late Winfred Rembert and Erin I. Kelly for Chasing Me To My Grave
Nonfiction: Andrea Elliot for Invisible Child
History: Ada Ferrer for Cuba: An American History and Nicole Eustace for Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America
Poetry: Diane Seuss for frank: sonnets
Fiction: Joshua Cohen for The Netanyahus
Drama: James Ijames for Fat Ham
Music: Raven Chacon for Voiceless Mass
