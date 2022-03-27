Oscars 2022: The full list of winners
Below is the full list of 2022 Academy Award nominees, with winners marked in bold. This list will be updated throughout the ceremony.
Best Picture
The Power of the Dog
Belfast
West Side Story
Dune
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
Coda
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Nightmare Alley
Directing
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Actress in a leading role
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a leading role
Will Smith, King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... Boom!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Actress in a supporting role
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Judi Dench, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Actor in a supporting role
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Animated feature film
Encanto
Luca
Mitchells vs. the Machines
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography
Dune; Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley; Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog; Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth; Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story; Janusz Kaminski
Costume design
Cruella, Jenny Beavan
West Side Story, Paul Tazewell
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Documentary (feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Documentary (short subject)
WINNER: "The Queen of Basketball"
"Audible"
"Lead Me Home"
"Three Songs for Benazir"
"When We Were Bullies"
Film editing
WINNER: Dune; Joe Walker
The Power of the Dog; Peter Sciberras
Don't Look Up; Hank Corwin
King Richard; Pamela Martin
tick, tick...BOOM!; Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
International feature film
Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Denmark, Flee
Italy, The Hand of God
Japan, Drive My Car
Norway, The Worst Person in the World
Makeup and hairstyling
WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Music (original score)
WINNER: Dune, score by Hans Zimmer
Don't Look Up, score by Nicholas Britell
Encanto, score by Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, score by Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, score by Jonny Greenwood
Music (original song)
"Down To Joy" from Belfast
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days
"Be Alive" from King Richard
"No Time To Die" from No Time to Die
Production design
WINNER: Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Power of the Dog
Short film (animated)
WINNER: "The Windshield Wiper," directed by Alberto Mielgo
"Bestia," directed by Hugo Covarrubias
"Boxballet," directed by Anton Dyakov
"Robin Robin," directed by Daniel Ojari and Michael Please
Short film (live action)
WINNER: "The Long Goodbye," directed by Aneil Karia
"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run," directed by Maria Brendle
"The Dress," directed by Tadeusz Lysiak
"On My Mind," directed by Martin Strange-Hansen
"Please Hold," directed by KD Davila
Sound
WINNER: Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Belfast
Visual effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Writing (adapted screenplay)
CODA; screenplay by Siân Heder
Drive My Car; screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Dune; screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter; written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog; written by Jane Campion and Thomas Savage
Writing (original screenplay)
Belfast; written by Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up; screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota
King Richard; written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza; written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World; written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
