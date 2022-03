In 2004, former U.S. Marine Captain Brian Steidle served as an unarmed military observer with the African Union in Darfur.

Steidle had incredible access to parts of Darfur, which is both dangerous and remote. He used his camera to capture what few outsiders have seen before.

After spending a year there, he documented his experiences in the new film, The Devil Came on Horseback.

