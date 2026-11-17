Driving on I-65 at night, you won’t be able to miss the shining new addition to Bowling Green’s section of the interstate: a giant 130-foot tall Christmas tree made of lights, unveiled by the Corvette Assembly Plant right on the flagpole outside their facility.

“There’s over 3,100 feet of lights, which would be as long as if you put 208 Corvette's nose to tail,” said Ray Theriault, manager of the plant.

Site Facilities Electrical Engineer Jonathan England said installation of the giant holiday tree was quite the feat.

“Everything is safety-cabled up. There was a lot of actual mechanical engineering as far as the pulleys going up for the star,” England said.

“It's specifically designed to be held by the flagpole and to hold all the 24 strands of lights. So it's taken us about 3 or 4 months to really put this whole thing together,” added site utilities manager Tim Moye.

“I'd say the most difficult part of creating this whole thing was getting our weight capacity at a specific limit. And so at 350 being our max limit, it was just working with all of the engineers to make sure this could be done,” said Paint Process Engineer Daniela Velazquez.

The installation was in partnership with Operation Pride , in line with their Beautifi-65 initiative. Operation PRIDE is a privately funded nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the appearance of Bowling Green and Warren County. The acronym stands for Plant, Repair, Improve, Develop, and Enjoy. Operation PRIDE launched its Beautifi-65 initiative in January 2021, rolling out stone signs, massive flagpoles, and horse sculptures between late 2021 and 2026. At first, Operation Pride’s Mike Buchanan said he was apprehensive about taking down the American flag but later agreed because he thought it was just as patriotic to put up a Christmas tree to celebrate Christmas.

“The interstate here is the welcome mat to the rest of the world as they come through Bowling Green, Warren County,” he said. “We want people to feel that this is a great place to visit. We want them to know that it's a great place to live.”