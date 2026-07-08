Appeals court denies Trump's request to halt removal of his name from the Kennedy Center

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court denied President Trump's request to stop the removal of his name from Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center. The signage on the building has been covered with tarp and scaffolding since June 13, but in a court filing last month, the center's current executive director said that Trump's name has been removed.

In their decision, three judges from the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that the president had failed to prove that the arts center would be "irreparably injured" without Trump's name attached to it.

NPR requested comment from the Kennedy Center, but did not receive an immediate reply.

In previous court filings, Trump's legal team had asserted that removing the president's name from the arts complex, both on the physical building and in its digital materials, would inflict irreparable harm in both time and money already spent. In the denial, the three judges — Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins and Gregory Katsas — wrote that since Trump's name has already been removed, "a stay would not avert those harms."

Furthermore, Trump had claimed that without his name attached, future fundraising would be threatened "and [will] contribute to the financial decline of the Center." In response, the appeals judges wrote: "Appellants, however, have failed to support this assertion with any specific facts or evidence. They offer only the conclusory assertions of the Kennedy Center's Executive Director that were made in a factually unsupported declaration." The center's current executive director, Matt Floca, specializes in physical plant management.

This latest round of court decisions is part of the ongoing litigation filed by Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, against President Trump and the board of the Kennedy Center.

The presiding judge in that case, Christopher R. Cooper, has ordered that the center provide him a status report on the center's operation and programming before the end of this month. As of Wednesday, the center's calendar lists a small roster of programs, including outdoor free movie screenings, workshops for children, and five free live performances in July on its Millennium Stage. In the past, the Kennedy Center presented over 2,000 arts and education events each year, including free daily Millennium Stage performances.

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