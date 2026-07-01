With closure of Elizabethtown-based domestic violence shelter, a transition plan aims to continue services

A transition plan is now in place to help survivors of domestic violence after a shelter closed Wednesday in central Kentucky. Hardin and surrounding counties were previously served by SpringHaven, but the non-profit is ending its mission after four decades serving the Lincoln Trail Area Development District.

Eight counties in central Kentucky are now without access to a domestic violence shelter that’s served the region for 40 years.

A transition plan has been released to continue providing services uninterrupted.

The statewide domestic violence coalition, ZeroV, announced last week that SpringHaven would close its doors due to financial reasons on July 1, affecting domestic violence survivors in the counties of Breckenridge, Hardin, Grayson, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, and Washington.

ZeroV, which is SpringHaven's umbrella organization, has developed a temporary plan to continue providing services in the Lincoln Trail Area Development District.

“We’re still here for survivors. Our only concern at the moment is that survivors get the very best services because that’s what they deserve,” said ZeroV CEO Tisha Pletcher. “In the long term, we will be working with local community partners to determine the best path forward for domestic violence services in the Lincoln Trail area.”

Under the transition plan, the domestic violence crisis line will have a different phone number and be staffed by advocates at Lexington-based GreenHouse17. Anyone experiencing domestic violence in the Lincoln Trail Area Development District can reach a certified advocate by calling 1-877-949-0515. GreenHouse17 will support those with immediate safety needs, including emergency shelter.

Other ZeroV member programs will provide additional support services, including community referrals and case management.

Bethany House in Somerset will serve domestic violence survivors in Marion, Washington, and Nelson counties. The Center for Women and Families in Louisville will support residents of Meade and Breckinridge counties. Barren River Area Safe Space in Bowling Green will provide support to those living in Grayson, Hardin, and LaRue counties.

The transition plan will be used until a new provider is in place.

ZeroV has a contract with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to provide statutorily-mandated victim services to domestic violence survivors in all 120 counties of the Commonwealth. These services are provided by ZeroV's coalition of domestic violence member programs located in or serving each of Kentucky's 15 Area Development Districts.

If you or someone you know has experienced intimate partner violence, call the the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 to be connected with a local advocate.

