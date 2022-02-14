-
A south-central Kentucky domestic violence shelter is reporting an increased intensity of abuse as a result of the isolation, unemployment, and stress of…
-
A Bowling Green-based domestic violence shelter wants to empower women who are trying to land jobs in office settings.Barren River Area Safe Space—or…
-
A new Kentucky law removes a barrier that victims of domestic violence often face when making the decision to leave their abuser. Lawmakers this session…
-
A Bowling Green-based domestic violence shelter wants to empower women who are trying to land jobs in office settings.Barren River Area Safe Space—or…
-
The Bowling Green city commission Tuesday night passed the first reading of a bill allowing a mens' alcoholic and drug recovery center to open near a home…