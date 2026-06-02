The Supreme Court reinstates Republican-favored Alabama congressional districts

Updated June 3, 2026 at 10:32 AM CDT

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Alabama to use a congressional district map favored by Republicans.

The court, in an unsigned order, overturned a three-judge district court panel that found that the map is "tainted by intentional race-based discrimination." The Supreme Court's three liberals publicly dissented.

The ruling means that Alabama's 2026 midterm elections will feature six Republican-leaning districts and one Democratic-leaning one, as opposed to a map with only five safe Republican seats. Democrat Shomari Figures, who represents Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, will likely lose his seat as a result of the high court's ruling.

The story of Alabama's congressional map is long and tortured. It began in 2021, when the state implemented a new map to account for population changes in the census. The map featured only one majority-Black district out of seven, even though the state is more than one-quarter Black.

Voters immediately sued, claiming the map illegally diluted minority votes in violation of the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution. Lower court judges agreed, ruling that the state must draw a map with two districts where Black voters have a realistic chance of electing their candidate of choice. The Supreme Court more than once has ordered Alabama to draw a compliant map.

But the state has refused and instead continued to litigate the case. On Tuesday, that tactic paid off.

What changed? In April, the Supreme Court's conservative supermajority all but gutted what remains of the Voting Rights Act, ruling that states cannot purposefully draw districts that are majority-minority.

Alabama then asked the high court to reinstate the state's old map, under the theory that this new ruling meant that it was permissible to use a map with only one majority-Black district. In an unsigned, unexplained order in May, the high court essentially reversed its previous opinions, and allowed Alabama to use the old map for the upcoming midterm elections.

This set off a flurry of activity in Alabama. By the time the Supreme Court issued its May order, absentee balloting had already begun, using the court-drawn map. So Republican Gov. Kay Ivey cancelled elections and scheduled a special primary for August for the affected congressional races.

The case, however, was not over.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court had ordered a lower court panel to continue evaluating Alabama's map in light of its recent Voting Rights Act decision. And just 15 days after that order, the panel, composed of three Republican judges — two of them Trump appointees — concluded unanimously that even under the Supreme Court's new standards, the plan for a single Black district was "intentionally discriminatory."

So, once again, Alabama returned to the Supreme Court, arguing that the map was partisan, not racially discriminatory — in short, that the Republican legislature simply drew the map to elect more Republicans. And that under the Supreme Court's new interpretation of the Voting Rights Act, the GOP map should be allowed to stand.

The court's conservative agreed, writing that the lower court "did not heed the presumption of legislative good faith."

The court's three liberals publicly dissented, castigating the conservative majority for failing to abide by its 2006 decision in the case of Purcell v. Gonzalez. That decision declared that courts should not change election rules too close to an election.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her dissent, said the court "debases the democratic process" and "corrodes the rule of law by rewarding Alabama's gamesmanship and outright defiance of court orders."

Her criticism was echoed by voting rights advocates who represent the case's plaintiffs.

"The Supreme Court's decision gives cover to Alabama and others to deliberately and openly discriminate against Black voters without fear of any consequence," Deuel Ross, director of litigation at the Legal Defense Fund, said in a statement. "The Court's shameless decision to reinstate a racially discriminatory map defies any thoughtful or consistent application of the law."

Alabama state officials, though, celebrated the ruling.

"For too long, Alabama has been denied the full measure of its sovereignty by judges who insist on treating our state as though it never moved beyond the 1960s. No more," Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. "We have the same right as any other state to draw our own congressional maps according to our own legitimate districting objectives, without being held to a different and more burdensome standard by federal courts."

Tuesday's decision is the latest in a series of Supreme Court rulings that could well reshape the 2026 midterm elections, making it much harder for Democrats to prevail.

With reporting by NPR's Ben Swasey

Copyright 2026 NPR