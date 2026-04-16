Olympic rings are headed to Louisville

The nation's best gymnasts are coming to the commonwealth to compete for a chance to represent the U.S. at the upcoming Olympics games.

Kentucky’s largest city will host the 2028 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials.

The trials will take place June 16-19, 2028 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, according to an announcement on Wednesday by USA Gymnastics and the Louisville Sports Commission. The trial will determine the 28 athletes who will represent the United States in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

USA Gymnastics In an announcement at Churchill Downs on April 15, 2026, USA Gymnastics revealed that Louisville will host the 2028 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be the first Summer Olympics held in the U.S. in more than 30 years – and the gymnastics trials will be the first time the Olympic rings have ever been displayed in Kentucky.

"Home to the world-renowned Kentucky Derby since 1875, the city has long welcomed international audiences and delivered unforgettable moments on the global stage," USA Gymnastics said in a news release.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the event will spur economic activity in Louisville and the entire state, with visitors boosting local businesses, restaurants and hotels.

“I also love that hosting this event will make sure Kentucky kids dream big," Beshear said. "They’re going to see some of the most talented and inspiring athletes in the world right in their backyard.”

In a Team KY briefing on Wednesday, Beshear cited the economic impact to Minneapolis when that city hosted the 2024 Olympic Gymnastics Trials. That included over 200,000 visitors from across the world, social media coverage that reached 1.9 billion people, and an estimated $75 million in revenue for the state of Minnesota.

Downtown Louisville will host 15 days of festivities with Fourth Street Live! serving as a hub for live entertainment an community celebrations surrounding the competitions.

“Hosting the U.S. Olympic Team Trials is a defining moment for Louisville and a testament to our community’s ability to deliver world-class events on the biggest stage,” Louisville Sports Commission President & CEO Greg Fante said.

Tickets for the Louisville trials will go on sale next year.