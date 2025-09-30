Court reinstates Kentucky mayor after impeachment by city council

The impeached mayor of London, Kentucky, is back on the job after a court overturned his removal from office.

Randall Weddle appealed the decision by the London City Council to oust him as mayor. In a lawsuit over his removal, Weddle argued the council “manufactured charges that-at worst-reflect ordinary policy disagreements.”

Special Judge David Williams issued a ruling Monday that said council members didn’t have sufficient grounds to remove Weddle from office.

Williams, a circuit judge for the 40th Judicial Circuit which covers Clinton, Cumberland and Monroe Counties, was assigned to the case in Laurel Circuit Court after the judge in that circuit was disqualified from presiding over the case.

The ruling immediately reinstated Weddle who led a special-called city council meeting Monday night on local tax rates.

“Council, you’ve done what you’ve done, and the courts have overturned your ruling. I’m just asking now that you guys start working with me, and I with you," Weddle said at the start of the meeting. “We should be doing the people’s business and putting aside our personal feelings. I hold no grudges in what you’ve done, and the city just needs to move forward.”

The city council's attorneys, Conrad Cessna and Chris Weist, confirmed in an email to WKU Public Radio that council members are appealing the ruling.

Members voted to impeach and remove Weddle from office Sept. 5 and appointed Tracie Handley as the new mayor.

Weddle faced misconduct allegations, including misuse of police department resources and signing a $5 million mortgage for the city without council approval. He was not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The state auditor’s office has launched its own investigation into Weddle’s actions since being elected in 2022.