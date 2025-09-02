The Capitol to host Small Farm Aid benefiting ReTree BG

A benefit concert raising funds for small operation regenerative farms and Re-Tree BG will bring Grammy-award-winning artists to the Capitol in Bowling Green.

“Small Farm Aid” will feature performances from artists across Kentucky and Tennessee, including Grammy-Award winning songwriter Aaron Raitiere , Laurel Lewis, Mark Whitley, Hugh Trimble, Candace Barbee, Haylee Haynes, and the event’s organizer, Willie Huston.

Huston said throughout the benefit concert, there will be educational speakers to share information on the benefits of regenerative farming and connecting with neighbors in rural communities.

“You know, out here, this ‘whole systems farming,’ from the soil microbes to the livestock to the trees, similarly with humans, the energy of just that diverse community that shows up for things like this. Just how much joy is in that, so I think joy and the art and the music just kind of show that we’re all in this together,” Huston said.

During the concert, Huston says there will be raffles to win free trees from Re-Tree BG , a Bowling Green nonprofit looking to restore trees damaged or lost to tornadoes.