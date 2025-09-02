© 2025 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Capitol to host Small Farm Aid benefiting ReTree BG

WKU Public Radio | By Derek Parham
Published September 2, 2025 at 4:15 PM CDT
The Capitol in downtown Bowling Green will be the scene on Friday, Sept. 5, for a Small Farm Aid concert.
Derek Parham
The Capitol in downtown Bowling Green will be the scene on Friday, Sept. 5, for a Small Farm Aid concert.

A benefit concert raising funds for small operation regenerative farms and Re-Tree BG will bring Grammy-award-winning artists to the Capitol in Bowling Green.

“Small Farm Aid” will feature performances from artists across Kentucky and Tennessee, including Grammy-Award winning songwriter Aaron Raitiere , Laurel Lewis, Mark Whitley, Hugh Trimble, Candace Barbee, Haylee Haynes, and the event’s organizer, Willie Huston.

Huston said throughout the benefit concert, there will be educational speakers to share information on the benefits of regenerative farming and connecting with neighbors in rural communities.

“You know, out here, this ‘whole systems farming,’ from the soil microbes to the livestock to the trees, similarly with humans, the energy of just that diverse community that shows up for things like this. Just how much joy is in that, so I think joy and the art and the music just kind of show that we’re all in this together,” Huston said.

During the concert, Huston says there will be raffles to win free trees from Re-Tree BG, a Bowling Green nonprofit looking to restore trees damaged or lost to tornadoes.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 5 at the Capitol in downtown Bowling Green. Tickets are available at capitolbg.org
News
Derek Parham
Derek joined WKU Public Radio as a reporter and local host of All Things Considered in January, 2025. Originally a central Illinois native, he graduated from Otterbein University in Westerville, OH in 2020 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and media communication. He enjoyed two years in Portland, OR before making the move to southern Kentucky. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, Derek worked as a multimedia journalist at WBKO TV.
See stories by Derek Parham