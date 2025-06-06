WKU regents approve DEI resolution, contract extension for President Caboni

Western Kentucky University’s governing board has approved a resolution that says the school will comply with the state’s new anti-DEI law, which takes effect this month.

The mandate approved in the Republican-dominant General Assembly eliminates diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in higher education.

The University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University closed their DEI offices after a similar bill failed to pass during the 2024 legislative session. While WKU has never had a DEI office, the new law may require the school to make changes in scholarships, student recruitment, hiring, and training.

Following Friday's Board of Regents meeting, President Timothy Caboni said there’s been little impact so far to WKU.

“We’ve really not found a lot of challenges for us as an institution," Caboni said. "We’re going to obviously continue to protect academic freedom and faculty will be able to teach in their classes what they want to teach.”

Kentucky's public universities continue to dissect House Bill 4 to understand what changes may have to be implemented.

During a campus informational session in April, Jennifer Smith, Assistant Vice President for Government and External Relations at WKU, said some coursework exploring DEI is exempted.

“We cannot say that every single student that enrolls at WKU must take Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 101," Smith explained. "However, social work has a diversity, equity, and inclusion course that is required. It is required because of accreditation. We can still do that.”

Regents also adopted a Viewpoint Neutrality policy that promotes intellectual diversity and prohibits discrimination based on political or social viewpoints.

"Western Kentucky University is committed to fostering an inclusive academic environment where freedom of expression, academic inquiry and the open exchange of diverse viewpoints are upheld," the policy reads. "This policy affirms WKU’s commitment to viewpoint neutrality in the administration of institutional resources and programs, while actively encouraging a robust diversity of perspectives across the campus community."

In May, Eastern Kentucky University adopted a similar viewpoint neutrality statement, which says the university will not require students or employees to “endorse or condemn a specific ideology, political viewpoint, or social viewpoint” in order to be eligible for admission, graduation, promotion or hiring.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed House Bill 4 in March, but the GOP supermajority legislature overrode his veto.

Kentucky colleges and universities must be in compliance with the law by the time it takes effect June 27.

Raise, contract extension for Caboni

In other business, the Board of Regents voted to keep President Caboni at the helm for another four years.

A contract extension approved Friday increases his base salary by 11% to $524,700 a year. In addition to his base salary, Caboni will be eligible for annual retention and performance bonuses. The contract runs from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029.

"Under his leadership, the university has expanded its reach, enhanced its reputation and stayed true to its mission of serving students and the broader region," said board of regents chairman W. Currie Milliken. "We are excited about the future with President Caboni at the helm and look forward to continued progress under his leadership."

Regents credited Caboni with improved retention and graduation rates, record fundraising totals, and securing the largest capital investment ever allocated to the university by the Kentucky General Assembly. The $160 million appropriation will support the construction of a new facility to replace the Academic Complex, home to the school's College of Health and Human Services and WKU Public Media.

Regents also approved the university’s 2025-2026 fiscal year budget, marking the first time since 2005 that WKU has adopted a balanced budget without relying on carry-forward funds.

The $404 million budget includes a 3.6% tuition increase, boosting WKU’s in-state tuition to just over $6,000 a semester. The budget includes no tuition increase for non-resident and international students.

The spending plans also allows a 2% salary increase for faculty and staff on Jan. 1, 2026.

Regents received a housing update following last month's announcement that Hilltopper Hall, which opened in 2018, would be demolished due to design and construction flaws. The Regents and Normal residence halls in the new First-Year Village will also close for the next year to make those buildings more secure.

WKU has signed a lease agreement with Hyatt Place Hotel adjacent to campus to help house about 1,000 displaced students. The hotel will become known as Center Hall.

Regents also heard plans to transform university housing over the next decade by replacing aging dormitories with more modern living arrangements. Hugh Poland, Douglas Keen, Rodes Harlin, Gilbert, and McCormack Halls would be replaced under the plan.