Gov. Beshear vetoes House Bill 4, which targets DEI programs in Kentucky higher education

WKU Public Radio | By Jacob Martin
Published March 20, 2025 at 3:46 PM CDT
Gov. Andy Beshear Facebook page
/
Beshear posted a video on his Facebook page Thursday explaining why he vetoed House Bill 4.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a GOP-backed bill targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs on college campuses.

House Bill 4, sponsored by Republican Rep. Jennifer Decker of Shelby County, would require all state universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System to defund DEI offices and initiatives and prohibit schools from requiring students and staff to attend DEI training sessions.

The bill defines DEI initiatives as offices, policies and practices that are “designed or implemented to promote or provide preferential treatment or benefits to individuals on the basis of religion, sex, color, or national origin.”

House Bill 4 and was largely back by Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate, with strong opposition from Democrats.

In a video posted X, formerly known as Twitter, Beshear said the bill will create division in the state.

"I believe in the golden rule that says we love our neighbor as ourselves and there are no exceptions, no asterisks," Beshear said. "We love and we accept everyone. This bill isn't about love. House Bill 4 is about hate so I am going to try a little act of love myself and I'm going to veto it right now."

Kentucky Republicans said the bill promotes equal opportunity on college campuses and comes as President Trump pushes forward efforts to end DEI initiatives in federal programs.

Opponents of the bill say it would limit opportunity and access for minority groups on
higher education campuses in Kentucky.

Republicans have a veto-proof supermajority in the legislature and can override Beshear’s veto during the final two days of the legislative session on March 27 and 28.

Jacob Martin
Jacob Martin is a Reporter at WKU Public Radio. He joined the newsroom from Kansas City, where he covered the city’s underserved communities and general assignments at NPR member station, KCUR. A Louisville native, he spent several years living in Brooklyn, New York before moving back to Kentucky. Email him at Jacob.martin@wku.edu.
