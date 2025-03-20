Gov. Beshear vetoes House Bill 4, which targets DEI programs in Kentucky higher education

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a GOP-backed bill targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs on college campuses.

House Bill 4 , sponsored by Republican Rep. Jennifer Decker of Shelby County, would require all state universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System to defund DEI offices and initiatives and prohibit schools from requiring students and staff to attend DEI training sessions.

The bill defines DEI initiatives as offices, policies and practices that are “designed or implemented to promote or provide preferential treatment or benefits to individuals on the basis of religion, sex, color, or national origin.”

House Bill 4 and was largely back by Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate, with strong opposition from Democrats.

In a video posted X, formerly known as Twitter, Beshear said the bill will create division in the state.

"I believe in the golden rule that says we love our neighbor as ourselves and there are no exceptions, no asterisks," Beshear said. "We love and we accept everyone. This bill isn't about love. House Bill 4 is about hate so I am going to try a little act of love myself and I'm going to veto it right now."

We've worked hard to make our commonwealth a welcoming place. House Bill 4 takes us away from that. We should be embracing diversity, not banning it.



Kentucky, we can't turn back. We've got to keep moving forward together. pic.twitter.com/NLjxdSHI50 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 20, 2025

Kentucky Republicans said the bill promotes equal opportunity on college campuses and comes as President Trump pushes forward efforts to end DEI initiatives in federal programs.

Opponents of the bill say it would limit opportunity and access for minority groups on

higher education campuses in Kentucky.

Republicans have a veto-proof supermajority in the legislature and can override Beshear’s veto during the final two days of the legislative session on March 27 and 28.