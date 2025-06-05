Deadline for Kentuckians to apply for FEMA assistance after deadly flooding has been extended

The application deadline has been extended for individuals seeking FEMA assistance following April's catastrophic flooding. Individuals will now have until July 25 to apply for federal assistance through FEMA if they were impacted by the April severe weather.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency following historic rainfall caused flooding that killed seven people, damaged homes and businesses, and forced evacuations. Federal officials approved 37 counties for eligibility for federal aid , including the counties of Butler, Daviess, Hardin, Hart, and Warren, as well as multiple counties in western Kentucky.

FEMA spokesperson Maria Pardon said the agency will provide assistance for a variety of circumstances, but only if individuals formally apply.

"We provide temporary housing assistance, housing repairs, medical and dental. We pay for funeral expenses," Pardon said. "Don't disqualify yourself; apply as soon as possible."

Federal officials say a variety of FEMA assistance is available to individuals who meet eligibility including funding for damage to housing, temporary housing, medical and dental assistance and funeral expenses.

According to Pardon, families will need to file insurance claims before requesting FEMA assistance since federal aid will not duplicate insurance benefits. Individuals in counties affected by the disaster can apply for FEMA assistance at disaster recovery centers , or through the agency’s website or mobile app.

Pardon said the extension will allow more individuals time to apply.

"With the new application deadline it gives more time to applicants who were affected by the recent April floods to get assistance through FEMA," Pardon said. "We know that when an event like this happens people get overwhelmed, sometimes they cannot deal with the paperwork but with the extension it's going to give them more time to let us know what their needs are."