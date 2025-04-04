Flooding engulfs roads across Kentucky, more rainfall to come

Heavy rainfall continues to pummel much of Kentucky and surrounding states amid what the National Weather Service called potentially "generational" storms and flooding.

Over 300 roads were closed statewide Friday as standing water posed threats to motorists and homeowners.

In Bowling Green, stormwater overflowed from manholes across downtown as the deluge put the city's infrastructure to the test.

Along the US 31-W Bypass, the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center — known locally for its tendency to flood in heavy rain — held roughly four feet of water and was roped off from unsuspecting motorists.

A section of the Barren River burst past its banks near downtown, drowning Weldon Pete Park under several feet of water.

Local resident Alissa Claiborn and her boyfriend, Karson Manchester, watched the water rise from the Mitch McConnell Park walking bridge overlooking the river.

Claiborn said she's visited the park numerous times starting when she was around 12 years old.

“I remember the water being a little high, but it’s never been this high," she said.

Manchester, a native of Nashville, said the rising water reminded him of historic flooding in Tennessee in 2010, when over 13 inches of rain fell across parts of the state.

A section of the Cumberland River in Nashville rose past 52 feet, just shy of the previous record set in 1927.

Manchester's home saw water damage despite sitting on a high hill, he said. Now, he's worried about the same thing this weekend.

"A lot of the front yards in our neighborhood have little ditches for the spillways where the water collects," he said. "This morning, when we went out there, it was already rising to the point that it covered up our lawn. If it rains again tonight, we're looking at our entire lawn being flooded."

He was also concerned for Bowling Green's unhoused population, especially since the banks of the Barren River often house encampments.

"Those people that are homeless out there, they've got to find somewhere high," Manchester said. "The high places they do find, they can’t be there because they’re going to get kicked out, so you feel for those people."

A 'horrific tragedy' claims the life of a Kentucky child

This week’s flooding has taken the life of a Franklin County child.

According to Frankfort police, a boy was swept up by floodwaters while walking to the bus stop Friday morning and his body was recovered a short time later.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as nine-year-old Gabriel Andrews.

Franklin County Schools issued a statement calling it a “horrific tragedy” and said support services are being offered to our students, faculty, and staff.

Gov. Andy Beshear called it an unimaginable loss and urged the public to understand that all water poses a risk right now.

'Historic flooding event that's unfolding'

Landon Hampton is a meteorologist with WXorNOT, which focuses on seven southern Kentucky counties. He said trying to pass a flooded road is not worth the risk.

"Our motto throughout the weather community is 'turn around, don't drown.' This is a historic flooding event that's unfolding. We could see an additional two to four plus inches as we work throughout today and into the weekend."

The National Weather Service is forecasting four to six inches of new rainfall from Friday through Sunday night in Elizabethtown, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Owensboro, and Paducah.

Bowling Green and surrounding towns in southern Kentucky are expected to get three to four inches of new precipitation during that time, with Somerset receiving about two more inches.

"Anyone who is living around or along the creeks, streams, rivers or waterways we would highly encourage them to relocate until this system moves out until the Sunday to Monday timeframe," Hampton said.

National Weather Service More rainfall is coming to the region over the weekend.

This story will be updated throughout the day.