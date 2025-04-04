© 2025 WKU Public Radio
Flooding engulfs roads across Kentucky, more rainfall to come

WKU Public Radio | By Michael J. Collins,
Jacob MartinLisa Autry
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:02 PM CDT
One of the scenes of flood damage Friday morning in Bowling Green, this one near the campus of WKU.
1 of 6  — flooding-Melody Taylor.jpg
One of the scenes of flood damage Friday morning in Bowling Green, this one near the campus of WKU.
Melody Taylor/Facebook
Fairview Plaza Shopping Center along US 31-W Bypass in downtown Bowling Green held roughly four feet of stormwater Friday after nearly two days of rainfall.
2 of 6  — IMG_0765.JPG
Fairview Plaza Shopping Center along US 31-W Bypass in downtown Bowling Green held roughly four feet of stormwater Friday after nearly two days of rainfall.
Michael J. Collins/WKU Public Radio
A section of the Barren River near downtown Bowling Green swelled well past the riverbank and crept up the supports of the RiverWalk bridge after heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday.
3 of 6  — IMG_0774.JPG
A section of the Barren River near downtown Bowling Green swelled well past the riverbank and crept up the supports of the RiverWalk bridge after heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday.
Michael J. Collins/WKU Public Radio
4 of 6  — IMG_0775.JPG
Michael J. Collins/WKU Public Radio
Manholes across downtown Bowling Green, including this one on Regents Avenue, overflowed with stormwater Friday as heavy rainfall put the city's infrastructure to the test.
5 of 6  — IMG_0777.JPG
Manholes across downtown Bowling Green, including this one on Regents Avenue, overflowed with stormwater Friday as heavy rainfall put the city's infrastructure to the test.
Michael J. Collins/WKU Public Radio
A section of the Barren River near downtown Bowling Green swelled well past the riverbank after heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday.
6 of 6  — IMG_0773.JPG
A section of the Barren River near downtown Bowling Green swelled well past the riverbank after heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday.
Michael J. Collins/WKU Public Radio

Heavy rainfall continues to pummel much of Kentucky and surrounding states amid what the National Weather Service called potentially "generational" storms and flooding.

Over 300 roads were closed statewide Friday as standing water posed threats to motorists and homeowners.

In Bowling Green, stormwater overflowed from manholes across downtown as the deluge put the city's infrastructure to the test.

Along the US 31-W Bypass, the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center — known locally for its tendency to flood in heavy rain — held roughly four feet of water and was roped off from unsuspecting motorists.

A section of the Barren River burst past its banks near downtown, drowning Weldon Pete Park under several feet of water.

Local resident Alissa Claiborn and her boyfriend, Karson Manchester, watched the water rise from the Mitch McConnell Park walking bridge overlooking the river.

Claiborn said she's visited the park numerous times starting when she was around 12 years old.

“I remember the water being a little high, but it’s never been this high," she said.

Manchester, a native of Nashville, said the rising water reminded him of historic flooding in Tennessee in 2010, when over 13 inches of rain fell across parts of the state.

A section of the Cumberland River in Nashville rose past 52 feet, just shy of the previous record set in 1927.

Manchester's home saw water damage despite sitting on a high hill, he said. Now, he's worried about the same thing this weekend.

"A lot of the front yards in our neighborhood have little ditches for the spillways where the water collects," he said. "This morning, when we went out there, it was already rising to the point that it covered up our lawn. If it rains again tonight, we're looking at our entire lawn being flooded."

He was also concerned for Bowling Green's unhoused population, especially since the banks of the Barren River often house encampments.

"Those people that are homeless out there, they've got to find somewhere high," Manchester said. "The high places they do find, they can’t be there because they’re going to get kicked out, so you feel for those people."

A 'horrific tragedy' claims the life of a Kentucky child

This week’s flooding has taken the life of a Franklin County child.

According to Frankfort police, a boy was swept up by floodwaters while walking to the bus stop Friday morning and his body was recovered a short time later.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as nine-year-old Gabriel Andrews.

Franklin County Schools issued a statement calling it a “horrific tragedy” and said support services are being offered to our students, faculty, and staff.

Gov. Andy Beshear called it an unimaginable loss and urged the public to understand that all water poses a risk right now.

'Historic flooding event that's unfolding'

Landon Hampton is a meteorologist with WXorNOT, which focuses on seven southern Kentucky counties. He said trying to pass a flooded road is not worth the risk.

"Our motto throughout the weather community is 'turn around, don't drown.' This is a historic flooding event that's unfolding. We could see an additional two to four plus inches as we work throughout today and into the weekend." 

The National Weather Service is forecasting four to six inches of new rainfall from Friday through Sunday night in Elizabethtown, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Owensboro, and Paducah.

Bowling Green and surrounding towns in southern Kentucky are expected to get three to four inches of new precipitation during that time, with Somerset receiving about two more inches.

"Anyone who is living around or along the creeks, streams, rivers or waterways we would highly encourage them to relocate until this system moves out until the Sunday to Monday timeframe," Hampton said.

More rainfall is coming to the region over the weekend.
National Weather Service
More rainfall is coming to the region over the weekend.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

News
Michael J. Collins
Michael is a Shelby County native and 2023 graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he earned a degree in journalism. Before joining WKU Public Radio, he served as an education reporter for the Bowling Green Daily News through the Report for America program.

Michael also helps out with the school yearbook staff at Warren Central High School. He's a longtime fan of NPR and is excited about joining the world of public radio.
See stories by Michael J. Collins
Jacob Martin
Jacob Martin is a Reporter at WKU Public Radio. He joined the newsroom from Kansas City, where he covered the city’s underserved communities and general assignments at NPR member station, KCUR. A Louisville native, he spent several years living in Brooklyn, New York before moving back to Kentucky. Email him at Jacob.martin@wku.edu.
See stories by Jacob Martin
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
See stories by Lisa Autry