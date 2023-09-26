Bowling Green International Festival returns Sept. 30 with record number of vendors and performers

The Bowling Green International Festival is back for another year on Sept. 30 at Circus Square Park in Downtown Bowling Green.

The festival honors the heritage and diversity of area residents through music, dance, demonstrations, authentic foreign foods, cultural displays, and activities. It’s grown every year since it began in 1989, and 2023 is no exception, with a stacked list of vendors and performers ready to entertain guests for the entire day.

Kim Mason is the Executive Director of the International Festival. She told WKU Public Radio that the annual event features something for everyone.

"We have three stages that have music and dance, with everything from traditional to more modern fusion groups. There are activities for different ages throughout the park, including our children’s activity booth and piñata bursts every hour on the hour."

In addition to some of the returning fan favorites, like the flamingo dance and Bosnian pop performers, Mason added the festival will welcome several new groups to the stages.

"We have nine brand new groups this year, and they range from Irish step dancing, Keltic singing, Hawaiian hula, dance from the Philippines, and Latin jazz."

When it comes to the food, this year will be the biggest one yet, with sweet and savory treats to sample from all over the globe.

"There is lots and lots of food from all over the place," Mason said. "We have nearly double the food that we've had in the past, so there is anything you could want, whether it’s from the Mediterranean or South America."

One of the ways the festival raises funds is by selling restaurant discount cards, with cardholders saving 10% at participating restaurants for an entire year. Mason noted that this year, there will be 69 restaurants on that list, making it the largest number of participants yet.

The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, rain or shine.

Tickets are available at half price in advance online, but they can also be purchased at the gate for full price. Children 12 and under are free.

To see a full list of activities, get tickets, or find more information, visit the festival’s website or Facebook page.