News

McConnell freezes again during news conference, this time in Covington

WKU Public Radio | By Sylvia Goodman,
Ryland Barton
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell during a previous appearance in Louisville.
J. Tyler Franklin | LPM
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell during a previous appearance in Louisville.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up during a news conference in Covington on Thursday.

It’s the second time the 81-year-old Republican publicly suffered from an apparent medical episode in a little over a month.

According to a video posted to Twitter by WLWT reporter Hannah Thomas, McConnell trailed off and paused after he was asked whether he would run for reelection in 2026. A staffer then joined McConnell at the lectern and repeated the question.

In all, the six-term senator silently held on to the podium silently for about 30 seconds. McConnell then fielded two more questions. In response to a question about Daniel Cameron’s bid for governor, he said he thought it would be a “very close race,” and when asked about former President Trump’s indictment in Georgia he said he “wasn’t going to comment on the presidential race.”

This story will be updated.

Sylvia Goodman
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. He's covered politics and state government for NPR member stations KWBU in Waco and KUT in Austin. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Texas. He grew up in Lexington.

Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
