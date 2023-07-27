Warren RECC is ready for increased energy usage amid region and statewide heat advisory

The Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says it’s prepared for increased energy usage as temperatures peak into the high 90s in Warren County and across the state and region in the coming days.

Warren RECC is expecting peak demand from its 71,000 customers across Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Logan, Ohio, Simpson, and Warren counties. The corporation purchases energy that's been generated from the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally-owned electric utility that serves seven states including southern portions of Kentucky.

Kim Phelps, a spokesperson for Warren RECC, said the co-op is prepared to keep its customers cool during the spike in temperatures. “During the hot weather there is always an increase in usage and we certainly understand that,” Phelps said. “We’re prepared for it. Our provider, TVA, who provides our electricity is well prepared and ready to go for the heat.”

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Friday with a heat index reaching over 100 degrees. The NWS encourages residents to prioritize staying cool during extreme heat, staying hydrated, and checking on elderly residents and pets. To meet the needs of customers relying on air conditioning during the spike in temperatures, Warren RECC is asking customers to be conscious of how much electricity they're using.

According to Phelps, customers can take proactive steps to reduce electric usage, such as limiting running appliances during the morning or evening, alternating between air conditioning and ceiling fans, and raising the thermostat one degree can all reduce strain on the electrical grid. Even small efforts like keeping the blinds and curtains closed on the sunny side of your house can help reduce usage.

The biggest message for customers is to be safe amid the heat, according to Phelps.

“At this point, we just encourage everyone to be safe and be careful, Phelps said. “There are a few efficient type things people can do but the main thing is just for everyone to be safe and careful in this heat.”