Kentucky NWS office in Jackson was staffed amid severe weather, despite shortages.

Meteorologist Christian Cassell says the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Jackson, Kentucky, was staffed and issuing alerts ahead of severe weather in London and Somerset despite the Trump administration's cuts.

“The big thing we want to stress is: if there's weather, we're staffed,” Cassell, the office's lead meteorologist, told WEKU. “Failure is not an option.”

The New York Times reported earlier this week that federal cuts resulted in staffing cutbacks at the Jackson office. The Trump administration's cuts to the National Weather Service have resulted in overnight staffing shortages at offices across the country.

On quiet weather nights, the office closes because of staffing issues from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. but Cassell said they bring in additional staff anytime they are expecting extreme weather. The path of Friday night's tornado was so clearly defined on radar they were able to issue alerts 30 to 40 minutes ahead, he said.

"So, you know, hopefully people were able to take advantage of that amount of lead time and take cover, and hopefully that was a factor in why there weren't more injuries and casualties," Cassell said.

Severe weather swept across Missouri and Kentucky overnight Friday, leaving a wake of destruction and fatalities, officials say. At least 18 people are dead — 17 in Laurel County and one person in Pulaski County, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

I’m sad to report the death toll from last night’s severe weather has grown to 18; 17 from Laurel County and one from Pulaski County. Please join Britainy and me as we pray for these families during this difficult time. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 17, 2025

Cassell confirmed the path of a tornado through Laurel and Pulaski counties Saturday morning. He says the damage survey could be a multi-day process.

The office's website lists the "Meteorologist in Charge" position as vacant.

