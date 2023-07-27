Overcrowding in Kentucky shelters: 'That’s why we spay and neuter.'

Animal shelters across Kentucky are struggling with overcrowding and the facilities are asking for the public’s help.

According to local and state animal welfare officials, several factors are to blame for the overcrowding; including economic challenges, a recent spike in the number of stray dogs, and a shortage in vets leading to fewer animals being spayed and neutered.

Many of Kentucky’s animal shelters are in what they call code red situations and are running specials to encourage adoptions.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane society has up to five dogs in a single kennel and is offering $25 adoption fees until the end of July.

Todd Blevins, Kentucky State Director for the Humane Society of the United States, said recent inflation has also had an impact on pet ownership.

“That means that pet food is more expensive, puppy pads or crates. But then also, vet costs are more expensive as a result of that,” Blevins explained.

While some Kentuckians may have felt the impacts of inflation, annual inflation eased to its lowest point since March 2021 last month.

Overcrowding has also led to animals being euthanized in some shelters, and in many others, it means moving animals to different shelters to even out capacity.

Mike McNutt, director of the Hardin County Animal Control Center and president of the Kentucky Animal Control Association, said Hardin County’s shelter is housing animals in different areas of the facility.

“We have animals in our recovery room because we don’t have space for them in our kennels. So now I’ve got to figure out how to get that empty without, I hate to put it this way, but without taking a life,” he said.

According to McNutt, another significant factor to blame for overcrowding is the 14% increase of stray dogs so far in 2023 nationally. That’s according to Shelter Animals Count, a national database.

“The one number that increased that was so significant was stray dogs. So, stray dogs by law have to be held for five days. Getting the animals in and out is important,” McNutt explained.

He says the best ways to prevent overcrowding are adopting, spaying, and neutering pets.

“That’s why we spay and neuter around us, because a problem in Hardin County can turn into a problem in one of my surrounding counties real quick.”

Blevins told WKU Public Radio that shelters can also provide resources to help current pet owners keep their companions.

He said there’s a website that provides resources to keep animals in homes and out of shelters and provides pets with food if their owners are struggling to afford it.

Somebody "let these dogs down"

Nicole Shor, the director of Breckenridge County Animal Shelter, said pet retention is something the county has been working on to keep owners from having to surrender their pets.

“Some people love their pets, they don’t want to get rid of them; but there’s an obstacle in their way whether it be food, whether it be medical care,” Shor said.

The Breckenridge County Animal Shelter has provided over 500 free vaccines for pet owners just this year through Pet Co. Love.

Shor said depending on the week, the shelter has to euthanize animals for space.

“Every dog has a story and is connected to a human in some part of its life. So, somebody in that timeframe let these dogs down to get them to this point to where they have no hope.”

Animal welfare officials are encouraging residents to consider fostering a shelter animal. This would temporarily alleviate some overcrowding being seen across the state.

