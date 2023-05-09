Kentucky set to start early voting this week ahead May 16 primary election

Registered voters in Kentucky can have their say early in this month’s primary election for governor and other statewide offices.

No-excuse early voting begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

The commonwealth initiated early voting in 2020 during the pandemic, and the changes were made permanent in 2022.

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates says most voters still choose to cast their ballot on election day.

“I think it’s going to take a couple of voting cycles for people to start realizing it counts exactly the same way and it’s more of a convenience for most people that they have can vote those extra days. The Saturday day is huge," Yates said. "Something we may do in the future, if we see not a lot of people turning out for early voting, we may close some of those early voting centers and open up more election day centers.”

In last fall’s general election, about 1,400 voters cast early ballots out of the 92,000 registered to vote in Warren County.

Voters in next Tuesday's primary are choosing Republican and Democratic nominees for governor and other statewide offices, including Attorney General, Secretary of State, Agriculture Commissioner, State Auditor, and State Treasurer.

Sample ballots for each county can be found here.

Warren County will have five early voting locations open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those locations include Sugar Maple Square, Ephraim White Park, Michael Buchanon Park, Living Hope Baptist Church, and Phil Moore Park.

Daviess County will open the Owensboro SportsCenter to early voting from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pulaski County will open three voting centers from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m at the Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center, Rocky Hollow Recreational Center, and at the South Kentucky RECC.

Hardin County will host early voting at the county clerk’s office in Elizabethtown and at Colvin Community Center in Radcliff. Those locations will be open Thursday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A complete list of visiting centers across Kentucky is available by calling local county clerk's offices or by visiting their websites.