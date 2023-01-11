Kelly Thompson takes seat on Kentucky Supreme Court

A former judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals is the newest addition to the state Supreme Court.

A swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday for Justice Kelly Thompson of Bowling Green. Thompson took the office of office from Chief Justice Laurance VanMeter in the Supreme Court chambers at the State Capitol.

Thompson began practicing in 1972 as a trial lawyer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He then served as a private litigator in Bowling Green before joining the state Court of Appeals in 2007.

During Wednesday's investiture ceremony, Thompson acknowledged reaching the pinnacle of his legal career as a new associate justice on the Supreme Court.

“I’ve come the full circle and I’m so happy to be here," he said.

Thompson was elected with 63% of the vote in last November's election to represent the state’s 2nd Supreme Court District, which includes 17 counties stretching from the Tennessee border north to the Ohio River.

Thompson succeeds retired Chief Justice John Minton, Jr., of Bowling Green who said Thompson brings a "strong intellect" to the Supreme Court.

Thompson earned his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University where his father once served as president. Thompson went on to earn a law degree from the University of Kentucky.

Thompson is in familiar company on the high court as four of seven justices served with him on the appeals court.

The Supreme Court is the final interpreter of Kentucky law. Justices are elected to serve eight-year terms.