© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Rep. Savannah Maddox, citing fundraising challenges, withdraws from race for Kentucky governor

WKU Public Radio | By Kevin Willis
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST
SavannahMaddoxSpeaking.JPG
Roberto Roldon | WFPL
/
Kentucky Rep. Savannah Maddox campaigns for the 2023 GOP gubernatorial nomination during Fancy Farm 2022.

Kentucky’s Republican primary field for governor is a little less crowded.

State Rep. Savannah Maddox said Tuesday she’s no longer running for the top office in the state.

Maddox posted a message on her Facebook page saying it’s become clear that she won’t have the financial resources necessary to compete in the high-profile contest.

“Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers, making thousands of phone calls, sending direct mail, and turning over every rock possible to raise the money, it is clear that we will not have the resources we need to be successful in this campaign. It is for this reason I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for the Republican nomination for Governor of Kentucky,” Maddox said in her post.

The northern Kentucky lawmaker, who began serving in the General Assembly in 2019, said she’ll instead focus on pushing the state’s Republican legislative leaders to adhere to the GOP party platform.

“We will continue to shake the very foundation of the political establishment through my service in the Kentucky General Assembly,” Maddox said on Facebook.

Some of the other high-profile Republicans who have filed to run for governor, or who have said they plan to run for the office, include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and state Auditor Mike Harmon.

The winner of the GOP primary will face the Democratic nominee in the 2023 fall general election. Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking a second term in office.

At least two other Democrats, Peppy Martin and Geoff Young, have said they plan to challenge Beshear in the 2023 primary.

Tags
News politics2023 election
Kevin Willis
Kevin is the News Director at WKU Public Radio. He has been with the station since 1999, and was previously the Assistant News Director, and also served as local host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Kevin Willis
Related Content