© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky State Police officially identifies killed Calloway County deputy as Jody Cash

WKU Public Radio | By Liam Niemeyer
Published May 18, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
JodyCashKSP.jpeg
Kentucky State Police
/
A photo of Jody Cash taken during his time at KSP

Kentucky State Police has officially identified the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed Monday in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office as Jody Cash.

Cash, a Princeton native, was a Kentucky State Police trooper from 2011 through 2018 and retired from state police as a sergeant. He served with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy. According to Cash’s LinkedIn page, he also served more than a decade with the Murray State University Police Department and about two years with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said Cash “will be missed” but that his department will “never let [him] be forgotten.”

“The streets of heaven are too crowded with angels and yesterday it gained one more, but the streets of our community are filled with their earthly embodiment. It is our job, the living, to dedicate ourselves to helping this community and by doing that we will honor the legacy of Jody Cash in perpetuity,” Knight said.

Elected officials and people who knew Cash shared messages on social media honoring and remembering Cash.

Funeral arrangements are being made at the Imes Funeral Home and Crematory. On Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear said Cash “will never be forgotten.”

This story has been updated with a statement from Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight.

News
Liam Niemeyer
See stories by Liam Niemeyer