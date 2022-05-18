Kentucky State Police officially identifies killed Calloway County deputy as Jody Cash

Kentucky State Police has officially identified the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed Monday in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office as Jody Cash.

Cash, a Princeton native, was a Kentucky State Police trooper from 2011 through 2018 and retired from state police as a sergeant. He served with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy. According to Cash’s LinkedIn page, he also served more than a decade with the Murray State University Police Department and about two years with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon , Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said Cash “will be missed” but that his department will “never let [him] be forgotten.”

“The streets of heaven are too crowded with angels and yesterday it gained one more, but the streets of our community are filled with their earthly embodiment. It is our job, the living, to dedicate ourselves to helping this community and by doing that we will honor the legacy of Jody Cash in perpetuity,” Knight said.

Elected officials and people who knew Cash shared messages on social media honoring and remembering Cash.

Words cannot express the pain our commonwealth is feeling at the loss of Calloway Co. Chief Deputy and former @kystatepolice Trooper Jody Cash in service to Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements are being made at the Imes Funeral Home and Crematory. On Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear said Cash “will never be forgotten.”

