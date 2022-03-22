© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

More than 800 instruments given away to restore music to Kentuckians hit by tornadoes

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published March 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
1 of 6  — MayfieldGiveaway.JPG
More than 800 musical instruments were given away in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Owensboro to children and adults who lost theirs in the December 2021 tornadoes that devastated many communities across Kentucky.
Jason W. Ashcroft
2 of 6  — GivingGuitar.JPG
More than 800 musical instruments were given away in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Owensboro to children and adults who lost theirs in the December 2021 tornadoes that devastated many communities across Kentucky.
Jason W. Ashcroft
3 of 6  — TyFlowers.JPG
Ty Flowers was one of the young people to get a new instrument at the giveaway in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Jason W. Ashcroft
4 of 6  — NiceGuitar.JPG
More than 800 musical instruments were given away in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Owensboro to children and adults who lost theirs in the December 2021 tornadoes that devastated many communities across Kentucky.
Jason W. Ashcroft
5 of 6  — WindInstrument.JPG
Wind instruments were among those given away in Dawson Springs.
Jason W. Ashcroft
6 of 6  — Soundboard.jpeg
More than 800 musical instruments were given away in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Owensboro to children and adults who lost theirs in the December 2021 tornadoes that devastated many communities across Kentucky.
Jason W. Ashcroft

More than 800 instruments were given to children and adults who
lost theirs in the December 2021 tornadoes that devastated communities across Kentucky.

The WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort collected donated instruments from around the region and hundreds were restored at Currier’s Music World in Richmond, Kentucky.

In Mayfield, a community ravaged by the tornadoes, more than 500 instruments were given away on March 18 at the Graves County Public Library.

At the West Dawson Music Venue in Dawson Springs, a few hundred people received instruments on March 19.

The remaining instruments were distributed at the Bluegrass Music
Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro on March 19.

The donated and restored instruments included guitars, violins, banjoes,
harmonicas, clarinets and flutes. Musical equipment was also donated and distributed in the project.

The project was launched by Michael Jonathan, creator and host of the WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour, which is produced weekly at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington, Kentucky and distributed around the globe.

Tags

News tornado
Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
See stories by Rhonda Miller
Related Content