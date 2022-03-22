More than 800 instruments given away to restore music to Kentuckians hit by tornadoes

More than 800 instruments were given to children and adults who

lost theirs in the December 2021 tornadoes that devastated communities across Kentucky.

The WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort collected donated instruments from around the region and hundreds were restored at Currier’s Music World in Richmond, Kentucky.

In Mayfield, a community ravaged by the tornadoes, more than 500 instruments were given away on March 18 at the Graves County Public Library.

At the West Dawson Music Venue in Dawson Springs, a few hundred people received instruments on March 19.

The remaining instruments were distributed at the Bluegrass Music

Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro on March 19.

The donated and restored instruments included guitars, violins, banjoes,

harmonicas, clarinets and flutes. Musical equipment was also donated and distributed in the project.

The project was launched by Michael Jonathan, creator and host of the WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour, which is produced weekly at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington, Kentucky and distributed around the globe.

