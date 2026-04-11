© 2026 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

White House looks to Republican-led states to crack down on immigration

NPR | By Marianna Bacallao
Published April 11, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT

President Trump points to Tennessee as a model for cooperating with the immigration crackdown but some in the state don't like what it means.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marianna Bacallao
Marianna Bacallao (mare-ee-AW-nuh bah-kuh-YOW) covers systems of power from the statehouse to the courts. Previously, she served three years as the afternoon host for WPLN News, where she won a Murrow for hosting during a deadly tornado outbreak, served as a guide on election night, and gave live updates in the wake of the Covenant School shooting. A Georgia native, she was a contributor to Georgia Public Broadcasting during her undergrad years and served as editor-in-chief for Mercer University’s student newspaper.
See stories by Marianna Bacallao