Bowling Green Visitors Bureau invest $1.8 million in new office location

The Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has made a $1.8 million investment into a new office location.

The bureau has been located at its Three Springs Road office for more than 30 years, according to executive director Sherry Murphy, and since then, she says the development and traffic along nearby Scottsville Road have created multiple hazards for visitors to the Bowling Green and Warren County community.

“I think as most people that live here in Bowling Green have seen for themselves, Three Springs Road has changed dramatically in that amount of time, and it’s become a safety hazard to not only turn into our office, but also to try to turn out into major traffic,” Murphy said.

Over time, the bureau’s staff has grown with the needs of the city. Murphy says their current building has outgrown its use for their six full-time staff members.

The new office, located at 720 Ewing Way near exit 26 on I-65, will be roughly 2,000 sq. feet larger than the current building.

Murphy said the additional space will give them the ability to continue to expand their staff for the community’s needs in the near future.

“Everyone will have their own individual office space, and then we’ll have an entire area dedicated to our interns being able to work together and work on projects,” she said.

Murphy hopes that a more centralized location for visitors will give them safer, more direct access to community attractions like Lost River Cave, Fountain Square Park and the National Corvette Museum, while shifting attention from the commercial developments along Scottsville Road.

“Visitors do not see city lines or county lines, so we really feel like from that location, we’ll be able to send them to all the attractions, which many are located out in the county, to be able to get to those other locations safely and a lot faster, actually, because they can either hop back on 65 or head down Cemetery to downtown, they can get to the bypass and head either north or south,” Murphy said.

Funding for the new facility came from Bowling Green’s three-percent city hotel tax. Murphy expects her staff to make the transition to the new space by spring, 2026.