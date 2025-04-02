Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency as multi-day severe weather system moves into region

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency ahead of several days of expected severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, risks include damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding.

While making the declaration, Beshear said Kentuckians should prepare ahead of time for all weather-related possibilities.

“Everything is on the table, all different risks, medium high concern about tornadoes, hail, definitely going to have strong wind, and especially over the next four days some serious flooding concerns,” Beshear said.

Parts of western Kentucky, including Paducah, are expected to see up to 15 inches of rain, while central Kentucky will see anywhere from four to 10 inches of rain. That region is also facing the highest threat of tornadoes.

However, the areas in and around Owensboro, Henderson, Bowling Green, and Elizabethtown also face days of heavy rain, strong winds, and a chance for tornadoes, flooding, and hail.

County emergency management agencies are encouraging residents to have a plan ready ahead of time, including charging necessary electrical devices and having severe weather alerts available overnight. The highest risk of tornadoes will occur between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. overnight from Wed., April 2 to Thurs., April 3.

In the event of a tornado watch, emergency management agencies say residents will need to take shelter immediately. If shelter is not accessible inside a home, some county agencies have storm shelters available to the community.

Those shelters include:

Warren County



Alvaton Fire Station #1 - 6403 Old Scottsville Rd.

Alvaton Fire Station #3 - 122 JFS Circle

Plano Fire Station #1 - 3210 Plano Rd.

Basil Griffin Park - 2055 Three Springs Rd.

Ephram White Park - 885 Mount Olivet Rd.

Buchanon Park - 9222 Nashville Rd.

Ed Spear Park - 226 Sunset St.

Phil Moore Park - 7101 Scottsville Rd.

Allen County



Cedar Springs VFD - 51 Cedar Springs Rd., Scottsville, KY

Meador VFD - 9734 Smiths Grove Rd., Scottsville, KY

Halifax VFD - 112 Halifax Bailey Rd., Scottsville, KY

Stony Point VFD - 47 Stony Point Rd, Franklin, KY

Trammel VFD - 2669 Trammel Rd., Scottsville, KY

Adolphus VFD - 25 Andrew Jackson HWY, Adolphus, KY

South Allen VFD - 6700 Mt. Union Rd., Adolphus, KY

East Allen VFD - 1600 Lafayette Rd., Holland, KY

New Bethel Baptist Church - 5985 Brownsford Rd., Scottsville, KY

Scottsville VFD Station 2 - 1555 New Gallatin Rd., Scottsville, KY

Daviess County



Yellow Creek Baptist Church - 5741 KY 144, Owensboro, KY

Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church (Parrish Hall) - 514 E. 4th St., Owensboro, KY

Owensboro Christian Church (Entrance A) - 2818 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY

Stanley Baptist Church - 351 Church St., Owensboro, KY

Barren County



South Barren VFD Station 2 - 6200 Old Bowling Green Rd., Glasgow, KY

East Barren VFD - 761 Hollis Thomas Rd., Glasgow, KY

South Barren VFD Station 1 - 197 Steam Mill Rd., Smiths Grove, KY

Haywood VFD - 67 Matthews Mill Rd., Glasgow, KY

Temple Hill VFD Station 2 - 7694 Roseville Rd., Glasgow, KY

Temple Hill VFD Station 1 - 8543 Tompkinsville Rd., Glasgow, KY

Hiseville VFD Station 2 - 728 Tick Ridge Rd., Glasgow, KY

Park City VFD - 24410 Louisville Rd., Park City, KY

City of Cave City, Doyle Park - 111 Reynolds St., Cave City, KY

City of Cave City, Public Works Dept. - 405 Wall St., Cave City, KY

Logan County



Mt. Pleasant Church - 954 Stacker St., Lewisburg, KY

Logan County Archives - 278 W. 4th St., Russellville, KY

The Rock Church - 6144 Lewisburg Rd., Russellville, KY

Center Baptist Church - 4909 Coopertown Rd., Russellville, KY

Post Oak Church - 900 Bluegrass Ave, Russellville, KY

Auburn Baptist Church - 115 Lincoln St., Auburn, KY

Oak Grove Church - 5720 Morgantown Rd., Russellville, KY

Henderson County

Homeless shelters



The Harbor House for Men - 804 Clay Street, Henderson, KY

Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children - 530 Klutey Park Plaza Drive, Henderson, KY

Storm shelters



The Zone - Zion Baptist Church - 8158 KY 351 Henderson, KY

The Salvation Army - 1213 Washington St., Henderson, KY

Muhlenberg County



Mt. Pisgah Church - 622 Mt. Pisgah Rd, Bremen, KY

Cedar Grove Baptist Church - 5940 KY-70, Bremen, KY

New Hope Church (Moorman) - Bremen, KY

Powers Chapel - 537 Fairview Rd., Central City, KY

Church of Jesus Christ - 100 N. Church St., Bremen, KY

Beechmont Baptist Church - 551 Bradford Rd., Beechmont, KY

Belton Beechmont General Baptist Church - 3072 US HWY 431 S., Beechmont, KY

Green River Chapel - 1009 River St., Central City, KY

Temple Baptist - 711 Temple Rd., Central City, KY

Bethel Baptist Church - 205 Simmons St., Drakesboro, KY

Penrod Baptist Church - 778 KY-949, Dunmor, KY

Bards Hill General Baptist Church - 3633 Bard Hill Rd., Greenville, KY

Corley Chapel - Graham, KY

East Union Baptist Church - 3490 KY-175, Graham, KY

First Assembly of God - 2017 KY-181, Greenville, KY

Roland Memorial Church - 189 KY-189, Greenville, KY

Carter Creek Missionary Baptist Church - 225 Carter Creek Rd., Greenville, KY

Greenville United Methodist Church - 144 Main St., Greenville, KY

Nelson Creek Community Center - 901 KY-1379, Central City, KY

Nelson Creek Baptist Church -11580 US-62, Central City, KY

New Life Church - Circle Dr., Powderly, KY

This story will be updated with the latest information on storm predictions and additional shelter locations.